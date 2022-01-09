Jae Park, also known by the moniker eaJ, has been put into hot waters after a video of him calling his co-celebrity friend, Jamie Park, with a slur resurfaced the internet.

It has been days since the male vocalist has announced that he decided to leave his agency, JYP Entertainment, following contract termination after making his debut with the band back in 2015.

Meanwhile, a short video clip from his latest stream became the hottest tea on the internet, containing a video of Jae smiling as he says, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I could say this: Why Jamie tryin' to be a th*t?"

After laughing, he continued his statement, "That's right! I said it. Tell her. I said it! Tell her!," addressing Jamie, who is also known to have left the same agency in 2019.

Jamie's Response

As the video has reached the former "After School Club" MC, she immediately commented on her displeasure, which has now been deleted. However, multiple fans from both sides got the screenshots of what Jamie said.

She expressed, "Just remembered how much I cared about you even before you were in your last company and how many times if you were alright. I prayed for you your questions were like mine, it's really sad."

Jamie cleared herself in her following tweets sharing that she was okay. The shade continues as the "K-pop Star" season 1 tweeted, "I hate that we as women have to be subjected to mens [sic] humor to appease incels on the internet period."

I hate that we as women have to be subjected to mens humor to appease incels on the internet period — JIMINxJAMIE (@jiminpark07) January 9, 2022

READ ALSO: Kim Seonho Big Screen Return: Reports Reveal Actor's Shocking Plans For 2022 Following False Accusations From Ex-GF

The Fans Speak

The heat continues after Jae released an apology letter on his official Twitter account admitting his mistakes. Yet, numerous fans seemed to have turned their backs on the singer after what he did.One fan said, "he knows it was something that shouldnt be said and with that he should apologize not only to jamie, but also to his community that are mostly women."

This was also followed by another, which read, "laughing your ass off after calling her that, giggling about how you'll probably get in trouble and make jamie mad, joking about jamie's lawyer calling. yeah, you definitely only meant to refer her as a "baddie."

Many fans have also called for Jae's actions as they want him to end his career, as they collected a thread of other things he did towards his fans and more of his friends.

A thread of @/eaJPark (Jae former Day6 member) being a complete dick because he needs to have his career stopped at this point



pic.twitter.com/Fw24RC7XeE — 🌊 (@lesbskz) January 8, 2022



The issue followed after Jamie has opened up on sexual harrassment she experienced on social media, in an interview with ET Canada.



READ MORE: Josh Homme Threatened To Kill Ex-Wife Brody Dalle's Boyfriend? More Horrifying Move Done By Singer Explored