Brian Laundrie took over the spotlight again after internet users started connecting his case to the Moab murder case.

During the peak of Laundrie's case, a man reeled a weapon in an area where Dog the Bounty Hunter's team searched for the fugitive. The fisherman has since surrendered it to the authorities, and they did not give further details since then.

The fugitive's cause of death was also due to a self-inflicted gunshot, causing people to assume that the weapon might also be connected to his case. His family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, revealed that one of the Laundrie family's guns went missing when the fugitive left on September 13.

But aside from his own case, internet users are seemingly convinced that he also used the gun to kill the women in Moab.

Did Brian Laundrie Kill Moab Women?

On Twitter, users brought back the buzz and claimed that the gun reeled in the Fort De Soto was the one the fugitive used to kill Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

"Missing gun that #brianlaundrie took from his parents house or was it missing before Sept 13th?" one said. "The Fort De Soto gun was also PISTOL! #GABBYPETITO #TrueCrime."



Another added, "Looks like Brian Laundrie could possibly be a serial killer. Gabby Petito Moab Crystal and Kylen's murders. I wonder how many more deaths he is responsible for ?"

Previously, Schulte's father, Sean-Paul, also asked the Facebook group "Remembering Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner (Beck)" about the gun.

He captioned his post, "The fisherman found a revolver. Our 9mm is a semiautomatic pistol. Clip holds 8-10. That may not be the gun BL used on himself?"

He then said he needed to know what was written inside Laundrie's notebook and the caliber of the weapon he used to kill himself. According to Sean-Paul, the girls were killed by a 9mm weapon.

There was also a direct connection between the two cases. Journalist Morgan Wolfe confirmed with Grand County Sheriff's Office that they were not ruling anything out about Petito's case and the murder of two women in Moab.

Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt as the authorities have not released any information about the gun yet.

