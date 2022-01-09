Alec Baldwin got bombarded with a new claim that he is not cooperating with the police by keeping his phone to himself.

Last month, a judge signed the search warrant, demanding Baldwin turn over his phone. The authorities wanted to acquire it in pursuit of obtaining messages, photos, call logs, and private messages on his social media accounts.

However, experts recently claimed Baldwin had not given his phone to the officials yet.

On Friday, legal experts reportedly told The Post that the actor still has his phone. They said that the actor was concerned about the incriminating evidence that could be found on his phone.

According to former Nassau District Attorney's Office Kevin Kearon, Baldwin chose not to give it for privacy purposes.

"If he deleted text messages or call records then he would face the possibility of criminal contempt," Kearon said. "Or if there are personal messages, for example, between he and his wife, it's not shocking that he wouldn't want them in the public domain."



However, Baldwin himself quickly dismissed the claims in a new video.

Alec Baldwin Cooperating With Police

In his latest Instagram video, the actor addressed the report that he was not complying with the investigators or helping them throughout the investigation.

Per Baldwin, that claim was purely a "lie."

"This is a process where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state can't come to you and say 'give me your phone, give me this, give me that' they can't do that. They have to go through the state that you live in. That is a process that takes time," he said.

He also assured that they are 1,000 percent going to comply with all that. He added that finding the truth about Halyna Hutchins' death remains his top priority.

According to the action star, the best way to honor the cinematographer's death is to find the truth.

His new statement came after he made a huge demand from the public during the holiday season. After receiving the search warrant, Baldwin wished to spend Christmas quietly with his family.

A source revealed to People that the couple wants to spend the holidays with their little kids as peacefully as possible. Since their children are still young, they want to give them a memorable day despite the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, even his wife Hilaria reportedly noticed the joy in their kids' eyes as they prepared for the holidays.

