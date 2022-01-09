Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie does not look and feel good anymore, a news outlet claimed.

Lisa Marie, as a mother, dealt with the most heartbreaking news she could ever receive when her son, Benjamin Keough, was found dead in 2020. At that time, law enforcement sources revealed that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although it has been almost two years since the incident happened, Lisa Marie reportedly lost control of her life and was consumed by her grief. In addition, her son's death caused her to overthink the family curse, which suggests she would be the next one to die.

According to National Enquirer's source, the singer ensures that she always has a special Christmas celebration in Greenland.

"This year, like always, it was clandestine, under the cover of darkness, after all the tours had ended for the day. Lisa Marie is filled with sadness and grief!" the source insisted.



Another source made another shocking claim, saying that Lisa Marie is suffering from an undisclosed liver illness. That, unfortunately, makes everything worse for her.

Is Lisa Marie Presley Dying?

While the singer truly has a health issue that she has been dealing with, it is not connected to any liver diseases or an illness that could lead to her death.

It is also not easy to deal with her son's death, especially since she also endured the heartbreaking death of her father, Elvis, when she was nine years old. The news outlet, unfortunately, became disrespectful on the part that they referred to her son's death as a family curse.

With that, there is no way Lisa Marie is on her way to her own grave. But while these claims are baseless and have been proven not true, the singer actually dealt with drug addiction issues following her failed marriages.

In 2018, she revealed to Today's Jenna Bush Hager (as reported by Entertainment Tonight) that she dealt with drug addiction at the age of 45.

"I was not happy. The struggle in addiction, for me, started at 45 years old. It wasn't like it was all my life," she said.

But she has since overcome the issue through the help of her therapist she called her "miracle.

She also penned the forward of the book, "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain," where she disclosed her battle with the drug.

