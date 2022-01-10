When Prince Charles becomes King, who will he dismiss this one royal from The Firm?

The oldest son and heir to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II has taken on more responsibility in recent years as his mother's health has deteriorated.

One of the obligations, according to the Telegraph and Tatler, is to trim down the monarchy.

The website's line of succession now lists 22 of The Firm's highest-ranking members, but the future King intends to shrink the monarchy to just eight essential members.

Will Princess Anne Lose Her Senior Royal Position?

Princess Anne, who is not even the heir apparent to the throne, has become an indispensable component of her mother's record-breaking reign.

Princess Royal has also assisted Queen Elizabeth II with various royal tasks and engagements.

Princess Anne is a patron of nearly 300 organizations, including Rise, Carers Trust, and Riders for Health.

Her charitable activity focuses on sports, disabled persons, science, and health in poor nations.

However, due to Princess Anne's critical role in the current monarchy, recent rumors speculate on what would happen to her after Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Princess Royal will be a "important element" of The Firm, according to royal critic Ian Lloyd, if another royal member takes over the monarchy's leadership.

He told Express UK, "The Prince of Wales is close with Anne. In the next reign, I think, she will be an essential part of the Royal Family."

"Charles's aim is to have, in a few years' time, just his son William, Kate, and his three grandchildren. And then I suspect people like Princess Anne and Edward and Sophie."

A Modernized Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already excluded from Prince Charles' downsized monarchy.

So it's just going to be Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and perhaps Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

According to reports, the idea to limit the number of working senior royals would save money and lower the number of persons supported by the Sovereign Grant.

Aside from that, a slimmed-down monarchy would aid The Firm in modernizing and strengthening its public relations approach.

Princess Anne has previously been rated the most hardworking member of the royal family, therefore she is expected to be maintained as a significant player in the British monarchy.

