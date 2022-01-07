In the royal family, Meghan Markle has found an ally.

Despite their low-key relationship, Sarah Ferguson and the Duchess of Sussex are said to be close, with sources claiming that the former leans on the latter for support.

The former "Suits" star has big ambitions for 2022, and she'll need friends to help her succeed.

According to Heat UK, royal fans will finally be able to view Meghan and Fergie as a formidable duo in the next year.

"Sarah, along with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, appears to be the only high-profile royals Meghan still trusts," one insider told the site.

But what about the controversies surrounding Prince Andrew and the claims of sexual misconduct?

"Meghan wants nothing to do with Prince Andrew for obvious reasons," the insider says, "but Sarah has worn her down with her compassion."

"She's always been there to support Eugenie and Beatrice, and she's been telling them for years that Meghan is a breath of new air who deserves their love and support."

The insider continued, "This year, the two Duchesses will take their bond to a whole new level."

Meghan Markle is said to want them to collaborate on a TV program, a mental health awareness initiative, and charitable work.

Apart from their plans, they are said to have promised to always have each other's backs.

Fergie Says Princess Diana Would've Loved Meghan Markle

Last year, the Duchess of York talked about her friendship with Princess Diana and what she might have thought about Prince Harry and Prince William's spouses in a People magazine cover story.

"If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.'"

She went on to say, "She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved."

The Truth About Meghan Markle and Fergie's Plans

Heat UK's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

There are no additional rumors or confirmations that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York are working together on a project as of this writing.

In reality, it appears that Meghan only collaborates with her husband, Prince Harry, and major firms.

As a result, royal admirers will have to wait to see if the two Duchesses collaborate in the future.

