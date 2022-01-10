Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, pled guilty to stalking an unidentified woman on Tuesday.

For breaking an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Kim Helper, the District Attorney General of Tennessee, told TMZ Monday, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation.

According to the article, as part of the plea agreement, Alexander must submit to random drug tests and a mental health examination.

His interaction with the unidentified female victim is likewise prohibited.

Last year, Alexander, who was only married to Spears for 55 hours, had a number of run-ins with the authorities for various infractions in 2021.

In August 2021, he was brought into jail at Nashville International Airport after allegedly attempting to circumvent the security line and enter an area that was supposed to be off-limits.

At Nashville International Airport, authorities were alerted to a security breach following a report that a guy who had already been through the TSA check was spotted entering and returning to the secure section of the airport without passing through TSA again. Alexander was the man.

On Instagram Live on Tuesday, the 39-year-old described his arrest as a "inconvenience."

"You end up in handcuffs for something stupid," he said. "The media and police are not your friends."

He went on to declare that he "done nothing wrong" as he discussed the event.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor and freed on $2,500 bond at the time of the incident.

An arrest for DUI, unauthorized use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual trade of a controlled substance occurred in January 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Most people remember him from his brief marriage to Britney Spears.

In a Las Vegas chapel one night, they decided to get married to each other as long-lost childhood pals. Allegedly, the pop star's family forced the dissolution of the union.

Following her marriage to Kevin Federline in the same year, Spears had two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James. In 2007, they divorced.

By joining in the #FreeBritney rally in August 2020, Alexander demonstrated that he still cares for his ex-wife despite the fact that she has been in conservatorship for 13 years.

"She's really been a prisoner," he said on a podcast at the time, according to Newsweek. "She's been playing along with the script but kind of waiting it out."

Celebrity conservatorship was lifted in November. Britney Spears is presently engaged to Sam Asghari.

