After Betty White's death, Bob Saget reflected on her belief in an afterlife on the eve of the new year. It's back in the news after Saget's death over the weekend in a hotel room in Florida, where he was staying.

"She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981," the comedian and "Full House" star wrote Dec. 31. He took to Facebook to pay tribute to White, who died that day and still being mourned to date. "Well, if things work out by Betty's design - in the afterlife, they are reunited.

"I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this," he concluded before offering his condolences to White's family and friends.

Bob Saget's passing shocked many because not only was it so untimely and sudden, he was also well-loved in the industry.

The 65-year-old entertainer leaves behind a wife Kelly Rizzo and three grown daughters. There are three grown girls whose mother was Sherri Kramer, the comedian's first wife.

According to Orlando sheriff's officials, his death was not the result of drug usage or any other foul play.

Saget's twin children, Aubrey and Lara, and their older sister, Jennifer, issued a statement late Sunday in which they paid tribute to Saget.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they said in a statement to Page Six. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," they added.

This is not the first time that Saget became fascinated about death and afterlife.

As reported earlier on, the beloved comedian, who was found dead in his Florida hotel room Sunday, underwent so much grief and loss throughout his life. This led to his fascination with death.

"I've always had a fascination with death, being surrounded by so much of it growing up," he wrote in his 2014 memoir, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian."

Saget lost three of his uncles to heart attacks when he was very young. The deaths happened when he was only 8, 9 and 15.

"All these men were my childhood heroes," the "Full House" alum wrote.

Saget's two sisters, Andi and Gay, also passed away at unimaginable ages.

"Andi (short for Andrea) died at age thirty-four of a brain aneurysm," he wrote. "And then years later, Gay lost her life at the age of forty-seven to the disease scleroderma."

