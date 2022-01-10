Many fans are still mourning the death of Betty White, one of America's beloved icons, for her contribution to film and movies. More recently, her death certificate has been unveiled to the public; what could be her actual cause of death?

According to TMZ, the "Golden Girls" star suffered a stroke six days before she passed away. Her death certificate shows that she died due to a "cerebrovascular accident."

The condition occurs when the brain loses blood flow, resulting in brain tissue damage. It could also be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in a person's brain.

Per insiders who spoke to the outlet, White remained active, alert, and coherent after she had the stroke. The actress died peacefully in her home in California.

Betty White Dies a few Days Away From her 100th Birthday

In early reports, Betty White passed away in her sleep during New Year's eve. She was 17 days away from her 100th birthday.

The six-time Emmy Award-winning actress was busy preparing for her centennial celebration. She's going to celebrate it through a movie titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration," created by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein.

The film will show several behind-the-scene videos of the actress while working on sets, doing charity works, etc.

In an interview with People Magazine to celebrate her 100th birthday, the actress opened up about her true feelings about celebrating the significant milestone.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age, It's amazing." she said.

The actress spent her early days in Illinois; she was an only child. She aspired to be a forest ranger when she was a kid, but she found love in performing when she took the lead in the high school senior play that she created.

White got her first gig on the radio in 1939. She was also a co-host on the talk show "Hollywood on Television."

Later in life, she starred in several TV shows like "The Golden Girls," "Off Their Rockers," "Hot Cleveland," and many more.

Betty White's survivors include David, Martha, Sarah, her late husband, Alan Ludden's children.

