Since they were first photographed together in public some years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance has been the subject of much speculation among royal watchers and skeptics alike.

Inbaal Honigman, a professional astrologer and body language specialist, has been able to decipher certain aspects of the couple's relationship, which is. a great help since fans would never know what their marriage looks like on the inside!

According to Honigman, the PDAs of the Sussexes are a good indicator.

"Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love," the expert tells Express. "They haven't been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship," she added.

The expert added that all the PDA that the two are showing can be considered relatively genuine.

"Their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras," she revealed.

Aside from Honigman's expertise on body language, she also stated that a lot can also learn a lot about the pair through their star signs."An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a stable Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you'd expect those signs to be," she explained.

The expert then said the two are not perfect, and woud most of the time not even be aligned with each other, but this is actually healthy and normal.

"Their eyes generally look at each other, or in the same direction... almost," she said. "They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up," she added.

"Their relationship isn't fully smooth-sailing, but they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion," she further said.

In general, it appears that the Sussex family has a good and happy connection. As Honigman explains, "their facial emotions are always complete-laughing eyes with a smiling lips, a concerned visage with a furrowed brow, a serious face."

The expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't put on a show and their replies aren't necessarily uniform.

The fact that they haven't transformed into one another, despite how well they know one another, is really healthy.

