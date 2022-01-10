There have been speculations saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not having any of Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana for "Spencer."

One article claimed that the couple is disappointed with the actress, and they have been keeping distance from her when they get invited for an award show. Based on the latest report from OK! Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has been "pretty appalled" by Stewart's dark and disturbing portrayal of his late mother despite getting much recognition for it.

A source told the outlet, "it's struck a sour note with Harry," adding that the last thing he wants is fretting over running into Stewart.

Stewart Gets Royal Snub?

Other than that, they also said that the royals were asked to join all the significant events. They even have Oscars on the list of invites they received, but "they'd almost certainly come face-to-face with Stewart since she's a lock for a best actress nomination," the informant spilled.

For the former "Suits" actress, the source said that they can resort to just ignoring the "Twilight" actress, however, "Harry's not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw."

"He's actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants back into the Hollywood scene," they concluded.

Is It True?

As Suggest investigated the issue, the story is "unlikely" to be true. It may be known that they have stayed in the United States for a while now after their royal exit, yet, they have never gone to a major Hollywood awards show since then.

There were even rumors saying that they politely declined the 2020 Oscars after getting an invite from the Academy. It may be possible to have the Sussexes come for their Oscars debut this year. However, they seem to have reasons for avoiding the awards ceremony that have absolutely nothing to do with Stewart.



No reports have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes have commented on Kristen Stewart's acting nor the film "Spencer" itself. Many movies and television series exist that have tackled royals, and none of those were ever addressed, too.

Meanwhile, on the actress' side, she has once talked about her respect for Princess Diana's sons. "[Diana's] legacy is walking and talking in her boys," Stewart said via the said source. "I think that they are incredibly positive influences in different directions, but ones that do feel quite honest, real, and relatable." While the royal's plans for awards season remain up in the air, the publisher doubts they have reasons to snub Stewart.

