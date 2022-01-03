Reports have claimed that royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a reason that led to "thinking of selling" their California mansion.

After quitting their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move abroad and live financially independently from the royal family. And now that they have spent 18 months in their current residence, the couple is believed to be feeling not "over the moon," which led to selling their $14 million (£11 million) worth property.

A source told the Sunday People via Mirror, "They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won't be on the market because of who they are. It's only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers."

Sussex Move Out

The Sussexes reportedly like Montecito, an area in Santa Barbara County known for its secluded private estates. However, according to the publisher, they reportedly did not like their current property and its location, despite having 7.5 acres of grounds surrounded by pine and cypress trees.



The source added, "They want to stay in the neighborhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location."

Meanwhile, insiders revealed that Prince Harry and Markle are now in the middle of looking for other places to reside and raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The news came after they spent their first Christmas as a family in the mansion and even revealed baby Lilibet for the first time on their Christmas card.

Inside The Royal US Mansion

According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess bought the "Chateau of Riven Rock" mansion in the first quarter of 2021 after they confirmed they were quitting their senior royal duties.

The large house is "surrounded by lush green gardens and overlooking the sea," including a wine cellar, play area, and a pub games room. The home also has a gym, spa, cinema, separate guesthouse, tennis court, and a swimming pool.

Their home was previously owned by Russian businessman Sergey Grishin who bought the property in 2009.

Back in August, the "Suits" alum offered a peak inside their mansion during a message shared on her 40th birthday and also during an appearance on "America's Got Talent."

