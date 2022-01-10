Speculations believe that Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are going through a challenging path in their relationship as they juggle their career and family while facing lawsuits filed against them.

One article claimed that the fallout of Halyna Hutchins' tragic death had put the married couple into their breaking points despite making themselves positive with the issue. According to one article that Suggest investigated, they have been going through disagreements while handling their chaotic life.

The source also noted that the longtime couple raised six children while facing two lawsuits regarding Hutchins' passing.

What Is Going On With The Baldwins?

One insider spilled, "It's a living hell as they try to pick up the pieces." Despite being in the middle of controversy, the yoga instructor slash author has kept a solid social media presence. But in contrast to that, her husband was apparently "urging her to reel it in," as per the said article.

For what the informant has believed due to what she shares online, it has "shattered her perfect life," making themselves engage in "blow-out fights" because of Hilaria's oversharing.

"She won't back down," the source exclaimed. "She insists going dark on social media is the same as admitting guilt."

READ ALSO: Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Hutchins' death has not only shocked the world for what has happened but has also put the Baldwin family into the spotlight. Knowing that they have been headlining for the past months since the incident, Suggest still believes that no article could tell how the family is coping.

And as the public knows the family's vulnerable state, it's doubtful that those close to the celebrity couple could disclose something that talks about their relationship in the family.

In much recent news, Hilaria Baldwin recently celebrated her 38th birthday as she shared a sweet photo of her family on Instagram. The post made on Thursday, January 6, appeared to have Hilaria, surrounded by her husband, Alec, and their young kids, Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.



She captioned, "I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera...Alec doesn't get cake. Here is to 38. Love you all."

READ MORE: Jae Park's Career Over? Former Day6 Member Faces Criticisms After Using Slur Against Friend Jamie