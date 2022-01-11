With COVID still on the rise, streaming theater releases at home have become part and parcel of how we have to occasionally watch big-budget films. HBO Max being one of the leaders in this trend has been releasing its powerhouse productions, such as The Matrix and Dune, simultaneously in theaters and on the app. But one director had a pretty funny way of expressing his distaste for the trend when he took to Twitter this week.

David F. Sandberg, director of the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods was nonplussed when the suggestion was made by someone on Twitter to put the film out on HBO Max exclusively for free, skipping the chance to simulcast to theaters as well. In a snarkily amusing Twitter post, Sandberg used a meme of Futurama's character Fry looking less than enthused to mimic his own thoughts on the idea.

What makes studio decisions such as this so tough for creatives really depends on the kind of film one makes. Sure, a quiet drama or small indie might do well to have an audience curling up on the couch to watch their work. Though with the case of a big-budget, action-packed tentpole movie, the theater experience of part of the joy they bring to audiences. And from what we know so far of the Shazam! sequel, that kind of wham-bam experience is why these films are made.

Shazam! himself, actor Zachary Levi talked with PopCulture about what to expect this go around and it confirms the need for the theater experience for movies like this one.

You've seen all my powers basically in the first movie. You'll see all of that, and you'll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone's more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I'm very excited for it.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in post-production and expected to hit theaters June 2, 2023.