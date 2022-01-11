Will Prince Harry appear on a talk show?

When it comes to replacing James Corden, the Duke of Sussex is the obvious candidate - but only for a limited time.

According to Star magazine, Prince Harry will headline "The Late Late Show" for one night only.

"When you think about it, it makes perfect sense simply because they're good friends, and of course, it would be a terrific opportunity for Prince Harry to market that book straight to the American people," one source told the site.

Meghan Markle Saying No?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's wife, is said to be split over her husband's decision to host James Corden's "The Late Late Show."

This is because she was the first in her family to desire to appear on television as often as possible, according to her husband.

"Meghan's been talking about going back into the entertainment sector," the source continued. A five-minute guest appearance on a show might easily get her $1 million."

Hosting Gig Causes Marriage Woes Between Sussexes

According to the publication, Prince Harry's probable temporary job has been causing issues in his marriage with Meghan Markle, who is reported to be a "jealous" person.

The Truth About Prince Harry Hosting

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt.

Prince Harry will not be sitting in for James Corden on "The Late Late Show," according to reports.

Despite the fact that both Prince Harry and James are from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry is neither a host or a member of the entertainment business.

Furthermore, the publication has no way of knowing what goes on behind closed doors in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage.

Prince Harry Busy With Memoir

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is hard at work on his biography, which is expected to disclose some royal secrets and reflect on Meghan Markle's feelings about the British royal family.

The remaining royals feel that the entire book will put the monarchy and Prince Charles, who is supposed to be dreading his book, in a highly uncomfortable position.

The schism between Prince Harry and his family appears to be deepening.

The memoir of Prince Harry is set to be released later this year.

