Prince William and Kate Middleton have accepted the truth that certain things will remain broken no matter how hard they try to mend them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "reconciled" to the "broken" relationship with Prince Harry, according to the former head of GB News, who talked to a documentary called "2021: The Queen's Terrible Year."

It's been two years since he and his wife Meghan Markle declared their plans to make money on their own while continuing to assist Queen Elizabeth II by stepping down from top royal duties.

They moved down in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet after their controversial exit.

Andrew revealed in the documentary, via the Daily Record, "I'm pretty sure from what I've been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can't be put together."

He added, "Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way."

On two different times after their departure, the Duke of Sussex went to the United Kingdom and visited with his older brother.

The first time was in April 2021, during the funeral of their grandpa Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, and the second time was in July 2021, on what would have been their late mother Princess Diana's 60th birthday.

Both princes were present during the inauguration of a late royal statue in Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens.

However, Prince William and Prince Harry were observed chatting to one other in what appeared to be a meaningful conversation on both occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II Affected By Grandson's Media Analyses

Meanwhile, Stewart Purvis revealed that Her Majesty is affected by how the media analyzes Prince Harry and Prince William's interactions.

Speaking in the same documentary, the former TV boss said, "It must be galling for the Queen."

"I don't think you ever quite get used to it when it's so close to you personally."

He further said, "To see your grandsons being cross-examined in the sense of their body language constantly being pored over by the press."

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will have another opportunity to meet in a few months when their grandmother celebrates her Platinum Jubilee from June 2 to June 5.

It is presently unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their children, will go to the United Kingdom to commemorate the event.

