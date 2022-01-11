Prince Harry reportedly plans to drop more bombs soon and create an embarrassing situation for Prince Charles through his upcoming memoir.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he started working on his first memoir. At that time, Page Six learned that the royal prince would get at least $20 million from Penguin Random House to publish his book.

There is no concrete information yet as to when he will release the book, but the initial announcement hinted at a late 2022 release. Some royal fans also suggested that he might drop it on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

But despite the lack of details, a royal commentator predicted that the book would affect Prince Charles' status before taking over the throne.



Daily Mail's editor-at-large Richard Kay told LBC (via Express UK) that the Prince of Wales worries so much since Prince Harry has been reckless with his words in the past months.

" I think the difficulty for Prince Charles, every time now Harry opens his mouth, he's seen to chip away at his father's credibility... this must be undermining their relationship. They have on the horizon the prospect of Harry's autobiography or memoir - we don't know what's going to be in it," he said.

Kay, however, noted that the Duke of Sussex took his time to know all the details about his late mother, Princess Diana, and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Royal Fans Will Doubt Prince Charles As King

Kay added in the interview that Prince Harry and his team badly want to publish the book already.

But once it is released, the Prince of Wales might suffer from condemnations. What could be worse is that people might question him as a monarch.

"We're edging closer to the Prince of Wales becoming monarch and every time these embarrassing situations erupt with his son, it reminds people about why they have had problems with the prospect of Charles as King," Kay went on.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Peter Hunt agreed to his statement and recalled how Prince Harry felt upset by how his departure was handled. So instead of fixing royal rifts, it is reportedly almost implausible for the royal prince to rebuild bridges with his book.

