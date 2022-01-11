Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their royal rift to work together again during the unveiling of the statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Before things between them got bitter, they enjoyed working with the sculptor in 2017 during the whole process.

But the reunion almost never happened at all if Prince William chose to take things personally since he did not want to see his brother at all.

A source recently told the Sunday Times that the Duke of Cambridge was furious for several months leading to the event due to Prince Harry's statements in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The insider added that the royal prince did not want to attend the unveiling at all with his brother.

"William was still furious. He had taken the view that he'd only give so much. He just didn't want to go there [with Harry]," one of his close friends reportedly said.



Fortunately, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly became the peacemaker as she ensured the event would happen without a glitch. Because of this, an aide reportedly applauded Kate's works behind-the-scenes when Prince Harry came back from California.

Prince William, Prince Harry Showed Signs of Reconciliation

Contrary to the recent report, previous claims revealed that the royal brothers displayed signs of reconciliation during the event.

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince William and Prince Harry both did several things that implied a sign of resolution.

"It was kind of 'this is our mother and remember how things used to be.' That was the most poignant pose for me," she explained. "They used identical poses and intrinsic subliminal close bonds. That's the old brotherly bond that they would have had."

James added that the brothers looked relaxed throughout the event. Prince Harry was also caught playing with his wedding ring at one point, suggesting that he sought comfort from his family in the US.

A lip reader also shared the same sentiment, saying that the duo mouthed kind words during the event. Expert Jeremy Freeman told Daily Mail that Prince William told his brother he did not want anything to go wrong, so they should unveil it right.

The Duke of Sussex responded, "let's just yank it!" before pulling the statue's cover.

