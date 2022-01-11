Jesse McCartney trended worldwide after receiving mixed reactions from the internet for scoring a high spot on Barstool Sports' Top 10 Male Singers of All Time.

On Twitter, the sports and pop culture blog shared their Top 10 Male Singers of All Time. Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, McCartney, Frank Sinatra, and Otis Redding completed the top 5.

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert, Ryan Cabrera, Stevie Wonder, Chase Hudson, and Bob Dylan ranked sixth to 10th.

Barstool Sports clarified that the results came from the data they obtained from the ULL. Despite the fairness in the poll's rankings, internet users quickly called out the outlet for having McCartney on the third sport.

One said, "Elvis stole music from black artist and got famous off them. Knock off that #1 spot. Stevie Wonder need to be in the top 3. Adam Lambert! Kiddin me. Jesse McCartney my boy but get him off this list. This list trash."

Power Ranking the Top 10 Male Singers of All Time pic.twitter.com/Y4iOASX97B — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2022

"Listen....Jesse McCartney did what he had to do on 'Beautiful Soul', but top 10 male singers??? And number 3 at that???," another wrote.

Another user "fixed" the list and replaced McCartney with BTS' vocalist, Jeon Jungkook.

Jesse McCartney Hits Back!

After suffering from condemnations for being able to make it on the list, McCartney called out his haters and took everything as a compliment.

On his Twitter account, he apologized to Bob Dylan after "outshining" him on the list.

He captioned the post, "Lol. I love the internet! Come see me on tour and I'll prove it. Don't sleep on your boy! Also- I probably do sing better than Bob Dylan. Sorry Bob."

His fans, in return, supported him and said they like him more than Dylan. One also suggested that there is a big issue with the list, saying that he should be in the No. 1 spot.

McCartney's power was proven when he got trampled down by his fans inside a mall when he was 16 years old. At that time, he released his hit song "Beautiful Soul," which skyrocketed his career.

Regardless of the recent commentaries, the singer remains a heartthrob to his fans.

