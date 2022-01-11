In last year's historical drama "Spencer," Kristen Stewart, 31, portrayed Princess Diana Spencer. Despite her widely-lauded performance, t he actress has openly admitted that she had no idea what Princess Diana's true name was when she took on the role. This will not bode well for the critics, but she at least admitted it and her performance has more than made up for it.

Her portrayal has been well praised, and Kristen was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes and a Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Actress for her depiction of Diana in the film.

Kristen has said that she had no idea what Princess Diana's true name was when she accepted the part of the late princess.

"Pablo Larraín called one day and said that he endeavoured to make a movie about Diana Spencer," she remarked in an interview with W Magazine.

I was like, 'Who is that?' It's actually Princess Diana. And that was her real name. " His movie is a three-day meditation, fever dream-poem, attempting to imagine what a certain period of time felt like for her, as she was trying to carve out what her identity was."

The film is based on Diana's choice to divorce Prince Charles and leave the British royal family. For some, that decision, done in a time when females are not really expected to NOT be a martyr, was inspiring for many.

The movie started in December 1991, when Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk was being prepared for her and her family to spend the Christmas holidays there.

Charles' romance with Camilla Parker Bowles was a major strain on Diana and Charles' relationship at this time. Due to her advocacy and glitz, Princess Diana became a worldwide figure.

In 1997, she and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, were killed in a vehicle accident in Paris.

Trevor Rees-Jones, Diana's bodyguard, was the lone survivor of the automobile collision.

More than 32.10 million Britons tuned in to see the broadcast burial on September 6, the largest television audience the country has ever seen.

This is not the first time that the actress talked of the film. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stewart said she had massive insights after completing the film. "The most resounding takeaway that I have from making this movie was probably how big and how small I felt as her. I've never felt so big and so small at the same time," she shared.

"And I don't know, just to sort of be aware that there are certain impactful and, you know, touching people that exist and they're sort of lightning in a bottle, one-in-a-million special, but their inner lives are maybe not sometimes what it feels like for everyone outside," she explained further.

