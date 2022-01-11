After several allegations of sexual assault, Chris Noth has been seen drinking alone in New York City and seeming older than his years. Could it be that the accusations are starting to wear him down?

Apparently not. Even though he looked "older," the insider actually said he looked as if he did not have.a care in the world.

"My friend was out on Tuesday night on the Upper East Side and she spotted Chris Noth walking into the restaurant she was eating at. He went straight to the bar. He looked like he had no cares in the world. He was cheerful and happy. He ordered food and martinis. And she did note that no-one bothered him in the bar and that he looked a lot older," an insider revealed to Radar Online. "She thinks that this is all aging him really quickly. No one acknowledged that he was Chris Noth. He was completely left by himself."

Noth is a frequent at the restaurant, according to the eyewitness, and he goes there because he feels at ease and can be inconspicuous.

The return of "Sex and The City" on HBO Max was designed to make him more popular, on the positive side. But it quickly turned sour. One source claimed that Noth has actually became a pariah of sort.

"Chris has been basically been banned from all the fancy places in New York. If he tried to get a reservation at one of the top restaurants he wouldn't get in. Can you imagine, Chris used to be able to walk into anywhere and suddenly a table would miraculously become available for him. Now, he would be lucky to get a reservation at 5 PM," an insider explained.. "He has gone from Sex and the City to not being welcome in the city."

Since many women accused him of sexual assault, Noth's movements are quite hot in the eye right now. His movements have been reported a couple of times. On Christmas Day, he was last spotted wandering by himself. Tara Wilson, his wife, is said to have spent the holiday in Los Angeles, across the nation.

Because of the claims against Noth, the reboot And Just Like That will probably not get a second season.

"There was so much excitement around the show that a second season was all-but-guaranteed. There had even been discussions about how Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, could return from London and join the ladies again. Cast and crew members were all leaving their spring schedules open as they were sure they would be shooting again. However, suddenly all those conversations have gone silent," sources further shed. "After Chris (Noth) and the negative critical response to the show, it is dead. There will be no more," they claimed.

A source close to Noth's on-screen wife Sarah Jessica Parker claims that she's outraged and feels he's damaged the show's reputation with his behavior.

After controversially killing off Noth's Mr. Big character in the reboot's premiere, HBO had plans to bring him back in flashbacks. When the deluge of sensational charges began, everything changed. As a result, all future episodes of the show have been scrubbed of Noth.

