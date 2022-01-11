Is Zayn Malik moving on from Gigi Hadid? Does he want to date already - someone who is very different from Hadid, hopefully?

Allegedly, Malik has signed up to a plus-sized dating website that promises its users to be matched with "big beautiful women."

As previously reported, Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have called it quits. A video of Zayn taking part in an emoji challenge on the app, which makes use of facial recognition technology to authenticate users' identities, has surfaced online.

The star, who amassed four UK No1 singles and made chart-topping albums with One Direction, before he quit in 2015, can be seen winking and pulling faces to the camera.

If this is true, that Zayn Malik is looking for someone who is not model skinny, it is not that surprising. There was an earlier interview where he already said that he likes girls who are "fuller."

In 2016, Zayn told Billboard what he wanted in girls. "I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas - the nice areas," he said. " I like a fuller woman," he added.

Gigi, a 26-year-old high-fashion model, ended their relationship in October 2021. Khai, the couple's first child, was born in September of 2020.

Zayn has a reputed net worth of more than £47 million and was previously listed as one of the UK's top ten most desirable bachelors.

Following their performance on The X Factor in 2010 and signing to Simon Cowell's Syco Albums label, One Direction sold 70 million records worldwide.

Since then, Zayn has been living a peaceful life away from the spotlight, six months before One Direction declared their "indefinite break" in 2016.

Even while he was dating pop diva Gigi Hadid for six years, Zayn kept a low profile.

The album "Nobody Is Listening," released in 2021, didn't make it into the top 10 in the charts.

After keeping a relatively low profile, he started making headlines again, but not in a psotive way. Many fans were shocked to hear that he was allegedly assaulting Gigi's mother Yolanda during an argument before their divorce.

Yolanda Hadid herself said Zayn Malik had hit her. This prompted the singer to speak out.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and, for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he said.

On Twitter, he also addressed the issue and more or less said he was no longer bothering to clean his name.

"I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner," he wrote.

"Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been leaked," he added.

