Young Dolph's alleged killer was finally arrested, while another man who was also connected to the crime was indicted.

The US Marshals Service released new details surrounding the death of Young Dolph last week, confirming one of the shooters' identity. They continuously worked with Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to resolve the case as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the US Marshals confirmed the new development as they captured Justin Johnson during a manhunt in an undisclosed location in Indiana on the same day.

The January 5 arrest warrant stated that Johnson has ties to criminal gangs, warning people that he should be considered armed. He was then added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.

Aside from the named suspect, another potential killer, Cornelius Smith, was also indicted. The Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney's Office confirmed to Associated Press, a grand jury charged him on first-degree murder.



The same man was arrested last month after getting involved in an auto-theft warrant. The car was reportedly used when they killed Young Dolph.

Meanwhile, Fox13 Memphis reported that Smith is now being held without bond.

Fans Want Justice for Young Dolph

Following the reports, fans of the late rapper started celebrating the arrest. Still, they wish to give Young Dolph more justice as they believe he deserves more of that.

One said, "Good to see they've captured young dolph killers was also hoping they would get street justice but I hope the court gives them life!"

"@YoungDolph They found those that shot you. I pray your babies, mother, and all those that love you get justice," another said, mentioning the late rapper's Twitter page.

Another exclaimed, "I don't wish Death on anybody however I wanted severe street justice for Young Dolph killers....I know that isn't right but f**k that s**t."

READ ALSO: Sorry, Jennifer Garner! Ben Affleck Credits Jennifer Lopez For 'Changing His Life' In New Intimate Interview

Young Dolph was killed inside the Makeda's Butter Cookies. The Memphis Police department first shared photos of the suspects who fired guns from the parking lot of the show, showing two men who arrived in the area through a white Mercedes.

The authorities eventually received a call about the shooting incident, learning that there was an unresponsive male victim lying on the floor.

After identifying him as Young Dolph, the first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Beats Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney By Scoring THIS Role: 'He's the Best Actor'