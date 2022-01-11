Brad Pitt beat A-list actors like George Clooney and Robert Downey Jr. in securing the lead role in "Thelma and Louise," and Geena Davis thought he was indeed the best actor to get the role.

Brad Pitt's age during "Thelma and Louise" filming was reportedly perfect, making him the best actor for the role.

Brad Pitt once outshined the best Hollywood actors when he nabbed the lead role in "Thelma and Louise."

Although Pitt already has several movies since his debut in the 1990s, the actor waited for "Thelma and Louise," which skyrocketed his career even more. But before he was chosen to play the role, several A-listers were selected to play the role instead.

Variety once reported that Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Dylan McDermott were considered to play the character Pitt got.

Meanwhile, George Clooney also auditioned for the role and was crossed out from the choices instead. He even said that it was a blow to his ego and that he did not watch the movie for a long time.



Meanwhile, Billy Baldwin was officially selected to play the lead role but left the post eventually, making it available for Pitt.

Despite the rollercoaster search, Davis recently reflected on how Pitt became the best actor for the role.

Brad Pitt Proved His Capacity in "Thelma and Louis"

Davis sat down for an interview with Allison Interviews podcast, where she said that Pitt was the best actor for the role. She also applauded him for influencing his character and charisma as a young actor.

"They then cast Brad Pitt to be my sort of.... love interest, and it wasn't actually because he was younger," she said. "They didn't purposely try to cast someone younger than me. He just gave the best audition and he was the best choice."

At that time, Pitt was seven years younger than her. Despite that, the "Thelma and Louise" creators pursued Pitt - and it was the best decision ever.

It was not the first time the actress applauded Angeline Jolie's estranged husband.

In 2011, he told Vanity Fair that Pitt helped her when she kept making mistakes during the audition. According to the actress, he was so relaxed at that time and even told her not to worry about her errors.

Pitt formally joined the cast members when the film was already in production. After seeing the set, he immediately assumed that the creators were already desperate to shoot the movie after going through several actors.

