Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for years now, but the latter has been involved in several cheating scandals even when they're together. More recently, one report suggested that the singer is upset with his wife because she hasn't forgotten all of his wrongdoings in the past; could this be true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Jessica Biel hadn't recovered from her husband's cheating scandal two years ago when he was spotted holding hands with Alisha Wainwright.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying Biel has "forgiven" her significant other, but she's "not forgotten that slip."

There's also a bigger problem for the two as Timberlake is reportedly not making any move to earn his wife's trust after the issue.

The couple is doing their best to patch things up by attending therapy sessions, but "they have a lot to work through."

Biel's anxiety is said to be over the ceiling as she would see her husband "checking a girl out," and it would make her think of heavy scenarios.

On the other hand, Timberlake has been feeling a bit "sour" too as her wife continues to speculate on his actions.

He also felt neglected because Biel had been busy with her career and their children.

The "Mirrors" hitmaker's mood is said not to help build their relationship back to the way it was because Biel supported him throughout his career, and he's not doing the same thing to her.

"He should be cheering her on, not pouting and complaining that she's not spending enough time on him!" the source concludes.

The Truth Behind Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Marital Woes

Suggest debunked the claims by saying the magazine's story is hard to believe as it's based on mere speculation because they failed to present substantial evidence to prove their claims.

The outlet also noted that the Alisha Wainwright incident happened two years ago, and there's no reason to doubt Timberlake anymore.

In addition, the couple appears to be doing fine as they regularly share photos on Instagram, including the time when their whole family dressed up for Halloween.

They also spent Christmas together. Biel also mentioned that she's "thankful" for her "guys" over the holiday season.

Lastly, their most recent post is the two of them kicking off the new year by working out with each other.

