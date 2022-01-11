Former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has broken her silence and accused Trey Songz of raping her.

Gonzalez previously tweeted "Trey Songz is a rapist" on December 31 and left no other details at that time. But on Tuesday, January 11, she left a lengthy statement on her social media accounts addressing the issue.

It read, "With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assault committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands."

The Sexual Assault Case

She also detailed that the assault happened "at a well-known Las Vegas Hotel." The post proceeded with an encouragement to all who have suffered from assault to speak up and that "you can not heal what you do not reveal."

"At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options," Gonzalez added, also urging those with additional inquiries to contact her attorney George Vrabeck.

According to the Daily Beast, the alleged rape happened nine years ago. And based on Gonzalez's claim, it was separate from the alleged sexual assault case the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is currently investigating.

"We admire Dylan's courage and willingness to stand up for herself and others," Gonzalez's lawyer left a statement to the source. "And like Jauhara Jeffries, Dylan is no longer willing to suffer in silence. We intend to pursue Dylan's claims relentlessly and to a successful conclusion."

Not The First Time

The publisher also reported that Gonzalez became the second woman who accused Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, as Jauhara Jeffries filed a civil suit with the same issue in December.

She alleged that Neverson also assaulted her at a Miami nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day in 2018.

For her case, Jeffries, who previously used Jane Doe as her pseudonym, claimed that she met the "Chapter V" singer at a New Year's Eve party that happened at Diddy's Miami mansion before proceeding to a popular nightclub, E11EVEN. She claimed that she felt "fingers being inserted into her vagina" while she was dancing.

