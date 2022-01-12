A fashion insider believes that the stunning portraits of Kate Middleton are the "start of a new chapter" for the future Queen Consort.

The photographer recently revealed his working experience with the Duchess, admitting that Prince William and the three Cambridge children chose one of the final cuts. Kensington Palace then released three portraits to mark her milestone 40th birthday last January 9.

According to People, that the pictures are taken by renowned Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi clearly indicate that Middleton is taking her future Queen role seriously.

Comparing The Duchess' Portrait

Fashion news and "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Style" author, Bethan Holt, told the source, "I don't think we have ever seen images of Kate like this before." She also added, "It really shows the palace is using this milestone birthday to set her up for the next chapter in her life."

The side-profile photo taken in sepia was then compared to an 1864 picture of Princess Alexandra after she married Edward VII. The recent portrait of the Duchess was said to have a resemblance to the then-Princess of Wales, while also appearing to be historically referenced to the work of Cecil Beaton, a photographer who worked with Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret.



More explanation from The Telegraph feature director, she claimed, that Middleton "shows how aware she is of her position in the family going forward, she knows her responsibility now is to step up in a way that Princess Alexandra did, in the way that the Queen did.

Kate Middleton Stepping Up

Holt continued to say in her statement based on the portraits shared on multiple platforms. She said that "it was a sign at the time that they were ready to step into their inherited roles."

"And I think this is Kate saying, 'I've had my decade as a mom and a wife and now I'm ready to be the Queen-in-Waiting that everyone knows is my future,'" she exclaimed.

Also, taking note of the sapphire engagement ring plus the pearl bracelet and her Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings were previously owned by Princess Diana. It was clear that the mother of three "intends to bring a little of her late mother-in-law to the role," as stated by the source.

Holt concluded, "It's nice that Diana is included because obviously Diana never ended up taking that trajectory that Kate is highly likely to take so it's lovely that her pieces have been incorporated."

