Kate Middleton has wowed the public with her stunning photos over the weekend to celebrate her 40th birthday.

And behind the scenes, there seemed to be a cute secret how they finalized the official portraits down to three for the special day. Photographer Paolo Roversi revealed his working experience with the Duchess of Cambridge through the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

The photoshoot took place at Kew Garden in London in November. Roversi shared that Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, contributed to the final choices on one of the photos shared with the world.

The Cambridges' Favorite

Apparently, the Duke and the youngsters chose the close-up shot of Duchess smiling, donned with her one-shoulder dress. The photographer even named it "where a carefree girl returns."

Roversi explained that the three portraits had shown Middleton's "different" side each. The black-and-white image where she was seated in a traditional side profile pose "is regal and has a maturity that goes beyond her age, and the white dress dampens the seriousness of an effigy," he said.



Meanwhile, the photographer describes the second photo posted on Instagram where she was wearing a red one-shoulder gown "a little more glamorous." Roversi added that the shots should be kept "contemporary," relying only on "natural light, little makeup and no hairstyle."



More From The Royal Birthday Shoot

Aside from the Cambridges' special participation in the final photos, Roversi also admitted that more photos from the shoot have yet to be revealed. In fact, it even included Middleton dancing.

He shared, "In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my camera, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock 'n roll."

According to People, the three portraits that the Duchess of Cambridge posted will become a part of the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. Ahead of its grand re-opening in 2023, the photographs will take part in its "Coming Home" project, where its initiative is to send portraits of well-known individuals to locations they are associated with.

As also stated by the publisher, Middleton's birthday photos will be displayed in three places that hold special meaning to her: Berkshire, St. Andrews, and Anglesey.

