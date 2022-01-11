Kate Middleton has recently been hailed for stepping up on most royal engagements; alongside that, a royal behind the scene became a "perfect mentor" for her.

For the last months of 2021, Middleton took over multiple royal appearances and engagements following Queen Elizabeth's health scare.

One more factor is the decrease in working royals as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who decided to live independently with their two children in the United States. Prince Andrew also stepped away from duties in 2019.

The Royal Bond Between the Queen and Future Queen Consort

Amid the COVID pandemic, Middleton has gone through more duties than usual. The Duchess, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday on January 9, apparently had shared a unique bond with the Queen, knowing that she will be the future Queen Consort of the royal family.

Through Daily Mail via Express, Claudia Joseph said that Middleton has been "taking up the Queen's mantle during the pandemic." She also praised the royal for her work over the past year, including spearheading the National Portrait Gallery's "Hold Still" project.

In the author's piece, she formed comparisons between the monarch and the Duchess and described them as a "product of their generations." She also spoke about the close bond of the two and their shared interests in photography and being dog lovers.

She further claimed that the Queen had been the "perfect mentor" for the Duchess as she was "quietly guiding her" in her royal career.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton's Birthday Photographer Reveals Working Experience with Royals

"They have grown closer since the Cambridges based themselves at Kensington Palace, which is within walking distance of Buckingham Palace, and they often catch up over afternoon tea," she explained.

And as a result of the guidance from the Queen, "it is not surprising that Kate is looking increasingly comfortable as a senior royal." Joseph even believed that Kate and Prince William, 39, "are modeling themselves on the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh."



The comparison has received a nod from the royal author as both her Majesty and Middleton have been juggling their roles in their own family while undertaking their engagements simultaneously.

She also pointed out that the Queen juggled her role as head of state while being a wife and mother, which Kate will likely do once Prince William ascends the throne.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disappointed With Kristen Stewart After Princess Diana Portrayal For 'Spencer'? [Report]