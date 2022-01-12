Did Bob Saget suffer before he ultimately succumbed?

Saget was initially found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The responders who pronounced his death did not immediately disclose his potential cause and manner of death.

However, the Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany recently confirmed to Yahoo! that they completed the autopsy and found no evidence of drug use or foul play.

While it will reportedly take 10 to 12 weeks before a new result comes out, sources revealed to a news outlet that the "Full House" actor showed evidence that he died in his sleep without suffering. For what it's worth, he was found in a supine position with his left arm across his chest and right on the bed.

It initially suggested that he probably suffered from heart failure moments before his tragic passing.



Another proof that might prove that he died peacefully in his sleep is the fact that his room's lights were off when he was found. He was able to call his wife before going to bed the night before the incident and also got the chance to share his last tweet after his stage comeback.

Bob Saget Left Family Devastated

It has been reported that Saget made his family worried after the members failed to reach him. He was supposed to board a flight returning to Los Angeles, but the actor remained unresponsive to text messages and calls.

This prompted his wife to call the hotel and ask the security team to check on him as he also missed his supposed checkout time.

Following the confirmation of his death, the Saget family issued a heartbreaking statement to People to share the news with the public.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement went on.

Before his death, he eerily said he might die because of COVID-19 during his interview on the podcast, "A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan." At that time, he confirmed that he contracted the dreaded virus but did not further detail when exactly he got his diagnosis.

