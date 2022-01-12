Reports have claimed that the longtime couple Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have one way to save their complicated relationship.

It was recently confirmed that the "X Factor" judge and his socialite girlfriend are finally engaged after 12 months of dating and sharing seven-year-old son, Eric, together. According to The Sun, Cowell "secretly" proposed to her during their recent holiday in Barbados.

Longtime Couple Goes Through Crisis

However, an insider spilled to The Post via Page Six that the engagement may be "a last-gasp effort" in order to save their relationship. They said, "Around Christmas I know that she was talking about it, and he was refusing," adding that they apparently have gone through a point that they are going through a "crisis."



"There was misery. Perhaps she had made it clear that she was not going to stick around unless they got married," the source continued. The source also reported that the 44-year-old fiancee has been waiting long for the ring. They even revealed that this is Cowell's second proposal, following the first one that happened not long after Eric's birth.

"I know that Simon got her an engagement ring about a year after the pregnancy was announced ... but he then put it away in a safe and made it clear that he didn't want to get married after all," the source stated. The informant even described Silverman as a "nice middle-class girl" who "always wanted to get married."

"Her mum said that she trusted Simon to 'do the right thing' before Eric was born. Well, she's been waiting a long time - and so has Lauren," they added.

Meanwhile, a colleague of Cowell also told The Post, "Everything he does now is about Eric and his legacy." They even added that the "America's Got Talent" star wants to give his son "legitimacy."

As of writing, no reports from the longtime couple could confirm that these were true regarding their soon-to-happen marriage.

Cowell and Silverman's romance started in 2004 when she was still married to her first husband, Andrew Silverman, whom she shares their now 16-year-old son Adam. Their affair was kept secret until 2013 when Silverman was pregnant with Cowell's son.

