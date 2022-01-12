Multiple sources have talked about who will become The Academy Awards' first host after three years, and the public is informed who the possible stars for the role.

Variety recently reported that The Oscars this year will have a host for the first time in a while, leading the show, which will be broadcast at ABC on March 27, 2022.

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president, Craig Erwich, announced on Tuesday morning, January 11, confirmed that Oscars will return to have a host during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour.

However, the Chief has yet to elaborate who could be the assigned host, "It might be me," Erwich said.

Oscars 2022 Host Candidates

Meanwhile, numerous publishers have reported celebrities that may be considered to become the host of this year's Academy Awards.

According to reports from various publications, the following are all in talks to host the 2022 #Oscars this year:



– Tom Holland

– Pete Davidson

– Dwayne Johnson

– Chris Rock



According to Page Six, the awards show is recently eyeing Pete Davidson to be this year's host, following his "New Year's Eve special" with Miley Cyrus for NBC as he brought in 6.3 million viewers to the show.

As exclusively reported by the source, his reps are talking to the producers. Apparently, they are looking for ways to "bring in younger viewers" as they go through a "reset" this year.

The source also talked about the "Saturday Night Live" comedian's appeal, "He gets a demographic that is hard to get. He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation."

Before Davidson, The Hollywood Reporter also claimed that Academy reached out for "Spiderman: No Way Home" actor Tom Holland for the possibility to become the night's special emcee and expressed his interest in the role.

Sources also say that the executive producer Will Packer reached out to big Hollywood stars too, like Dwayne Johnson, as a part of their list, per Deadline. Apart from the "Fast and Furious" actor, popular former host Chris Rock has also been approached, adding that the show can have ​​multiple hosts.

Insiders told the outlet that an idea for three celebrities hosting different portions of the awards night had been floated.

