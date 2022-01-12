Devin Booker may have just made himself trending after he had gone mad for one reason on the court during Phoenix Suns' play against the Toronto Raptors.

Tuesday night, January 11, the two teams played an intriguing, back-and-forth game at Scotiabank Arena. According to UPROXX, the Raptors led in the first quarter and after a rally with the Suns. Both teams then held leads in the fourth quarter.

During the game, the Raptors were forced to foul, giving their opponent six free-throw attempts in the final 6.5 seconds.

Who is Booker's Enemy?

Booker took the chances scoring the first of six free-throw, making the Suns lead with a 94-92 score. Despite earning a point as the ball fell through the net, the athlete was caught on camera showing his frustration to the Raptors mascot which seemed to be distracting him behind the basket.

Devin Booker was not happy with the Raptors’ mascot trying to distract him under the rim during his free throws. pic.twitter.com/EZsolEKodo — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2022

The video showed that the officials removed the mascot from behind the basket, and Booker made the second free throw. The source even described it as "a bit of a bizarre," knowing that the venue has no audience inside. In contrast, fans found it hilarious to see the mascot, who was doing their job at work, was ordered to set aside in the court.

At that moment, the officials were said to have stepped in, and everyone got a little bit of amusement as the red dinosaur mascot played a part in the proceedings.

Netizens React

And, of course, the NBA sports community never missed a chance to talk about Booker's action during the game. In fact, NBA memes got themselves a new submission for the day, calling the mascot as Booker's "worst enemy" in the game.

Devin Booker's worst enemy 😂 pic.twitter.com/cPLzC8j023 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 12, 2022



One user also made a suggestion for the Raptors, saying, "devin booker's reaction is further proof the raptors should roll out 20 raptor mascots behind the basket in the final two minutes."

devin booker’s reaction is further proof the raptors should roll out 20 raptor mascots behind the basket in the final two minutes — alex (@steven_lebron) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, another one made fun of the basketball star, attaching a video of a dinosaur peaking in a window, captioned, "The Raptor outside the Suns locker room waiting for Devin Booker."

The Raptor outside the Suns locker room waiting for Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/rUVTNV8AAI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 12, 2022



"Positive take of the game: Devin Booker is softer than the Inflatable Raptor," a netizen also claimed.

