The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards failed to recognize Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer," much to the dismay of many fans. It was also absolutely shocking because she was highly praised for her performance on this role.

On Wednesday, January 12, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees were released, and Kristen Stewart was shockingly absent. Her role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer wasn't recognized by the actors union, despite its critical acclaim.

The people expected SAGs to at least short list Kristen for Best Actress. This year's awardees in the category of Best Actress are Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, and Jessica Chastain for Respect, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

Fans cannot help but took to their social media accounts to air their disappointment and wonder.

"Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021 and it's a shame that's about to miss out on the top prize," one fan complained. Some said the snub can be considered a disgrace.

Some just could not fathom why. "Kristen Stewart missing out at SAG is a huge shocker. Like, I knew the film was divisive but I thought her performance was pretty universally acclaimed?," one wrote.

Others claimed that this might be a sign that Kristen Stewart also lost her opportunity to win an Oscars. "Hate to say it, but I honestly don't know how Kristen Stewart can still pull off the Oscar win now, and I guess I should start mentally preparing myself for the fact she may not even be nominated," one fan said

Some believe that it is not impossible, but it will be stretch. There are only two performers who have been snubbed by the SAGs for the same role and won an Oscar for it: Christopher Waltz in Django Unchained and Marcia Gay Harden in Pollock.

Kristen's performance in Spencer has been well lauded, despite the fact that the SAG Awards did not honor it. Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in "The Theory of Everything." Even before Spencer was released, Kristen was receiving Oscar nominations for her performance. On February 8, the Academy will announce this year's candidates, and Twilight alum Kristen Stewart will find out whether she has been nominated.

