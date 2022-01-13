The Queen has revoked Prince Andrew's military and royal titles following a US judge's decision to allow a civil sexual assault lawsuit involving her son to proceed to trial.

"Private citizen" is how Buckingham Palace has described the Duke of York's role in the case. It is widely expected that he will no longer be referred to as HRH in any official capacity.

Courtiers tried to repair the damage to the monarchy's reputation by removing the duke from formal royal life and separating him from the extended family on another disastrous day.

The palace released a statement saying that the "military affiliations and royal patronages of the Duke of York have been restored to the Queen with her assent and acceptance."

As a private person, the Duke of York is representing himself in this matter and will not take on any governmental obligations in the future.

Other royal family members will assume the duke's present responsibilities, such as serving as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an incredibly historic unit in the British Army, although the new structure has yet to be revealed.

It is believed that top royals discussed Andrew's case before making their decision, indicating that he was given the ax by the rest of the family.

ALSO READ: YouTube Star Adalia Rose Dead at 15, Cause of Death Expected but Still Tragic

Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal Highland Fusiliers; Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths Own); and Royal Regiment of Scotland Royal colonel are some of the other military titles he holds.

The judge's decision to allow the trial to proceed implies that if no settlement is agreed upon, Andrew might be forced to testify in the United States as early as September.

Ms. Giuffre was photographed with Andrew and his acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell at the time of the alleged sexual encounters.

In the wake of Maxwell's conviction for inviting minors to Epstein's homes for him to sexually assault, Maxwell's legal team has now said that they are no longer attempting to suppress material from Ms Giuffre's complaint, including eight identities referenced in a 2015 civil action.

Ms. Giuffre's legal representative has said that his client is not interested in a "purely financial settlement" with Andrew, hinting that the prince may be drawn into an unpleasant court battle to clear his image.

"I think what's going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she's made," Mr Boise told the BBC, adding: "A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she is interested in."

It is possible that other members of the royal family, such as Prince Charles and Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, might be called to testify as well.

Over 150 veterans from the Royal Navy, RAF, and Army signed an open letter on Thursday urging Her Majesty to remove Andrew from his honorary military positions.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Snubbed in SAG Awards 2022, Winning an Oscar Now Impossible, Fans Believe