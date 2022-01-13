Adalia Rose, a YouTube personality who battled Benjamin Button illness, has died.

A rare genetic illness affecting less than 500 children worldwide, the 15-year-old online celebrity was diagnosed as a baby with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome. The condition became more popular when it became a movie starring Brad Pitt, entitled "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

Her physicians and nurses worked tirelessly for years to keep her healthy but Adalia Rose eventually succumbed. The family wishes to grieve privately for the time being.

Adalia also had hair loss, a lack of body fat, visible veins, a high-pitched voice, and significant joint stiffness as a result of her early aging.

According to a message on her Instagram, the actress died on January 12 as a result of the disease.

The post read: "January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it." It added, "She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Snubbed in SAG Awards 2022, Winning an Oscar Now Impossible, Fans Believe

No doubt, YouTube gave her a platform to be loved by many and for her to be an inspiration on how to have an unmatched zest for life despite one's tribulations.

"I really wish this wasn't our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her," the post further read.

"Y'all are so weird." she wrote on the comment section.

She was only three months old that she was diagnosed, as revealed by her mother Natalia Pallante, 29, to NBC News in an exclusive interview.

During her first year of motherhood, Adalia's mother, who was then a single mother, noticed that the "skin on her stomach was incredibly tight and simply strange looking."

She recalls how she felt "lost" and "alone" with Natalia after receiving the life-altering news two months later.

Adalia "began losing her hair and her small veins started showing up more and her skin started thinning a lot more" about this time.

On YouTube, she has more than 2.91 million subscribers, making her one of the most popular YouTube stars in the world. Her last video post can be seenn below:

READ ALSO: Jesse McCartney Who? Internet Doubts Why He's One Of Barstool's Top 10 Male Singers in History