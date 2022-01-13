Artist Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her split from comedian John Mulaney in a new Harper's Bazaar profile. To put things in perspective, in May of last year, after six years of marriage, John and Anna Marie announced their divorce.

Anna claimed in a statement at the time that she was "heartbroken" that John had decided to break their marriage. However, she added that he'll continue to be on her prayers.

Then, in September, John made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed that he and Olivia Munn were expecting their first child together.

"Since last September...I went to rehab in September, OK? I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife," he explained. "Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together," he further revealed.

Now that some time has passed, Anna Marie told Harper's Bazaar that she still feels weirded out by the whole thing. This is clearly a sign of someone who has not yet accepted the turn of events. "Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal," she said.

But then, she's not down in the dumps and feeling completely negative about it. Instead, she's actually excited about her future.

"In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go," she added.

One thing she seems excited about is the possibility of her having her own kids - something she did not or could not think about when she was with John. John had in the past made statements about wanting to be child-free after all.

Anna Marie said that she "always held partnership above having kids."

However, now that she's divorced from John, she admitted to currently planning on freezing her eggs. "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot," she revealed.

The divorce also forced herself to live alone in the Connecticut home that she acquired with John back in 2020. Still, even if she looks still quite hung up about her past, she can now look forward and feel blessed about her present.

Things are looking good for Anna Marie despite the heartache she suffered in 2021. "I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?" she shared. "And there is certainly something exciting about that," she added.

