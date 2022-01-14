New information has come to light regarding Clint Arlis, a former contestant of the hit ABC TV show "The Bachelorette," who passed away at the age of 34.

According to The Sun, the former reality star was found dead in his Chicago, Illinois, home.

Batavia Police Department's spokesperson confirmed that authorities responded to a 911 emergency call at his address on January 11 after lunch.

The police statement revealed the caller reported that a "deceased subject" was found at around 12:18 p.m.

At the time of this writing, authorities are still investigating the matter, and no cause of death was given. However, they clarified that there is no foul play suspected in the case.

Clint Arlis' Family Speaks Out on his Death

A day after the tragic news circulated online, the former TV star's younger sister Taylor Lulek took to Facebook to share a throwback photo.

Lulek wrote an emotional caption to accompany the post, writing, "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th."

She asked fans and other people to respect their family's privacy as they "try to cope up with this great loss."

Arlis' younger sister concluded her post by saying their family will be posting details about his funeral service soon.

Clint Arlis Dead at 34

In early reports, Arlis' death was first confirmed by a family friend named Scott Bayer, the TV star's former wrestling coach who took to Twitter to share a lengthy thread about his death.

Bayer said he joined the former "Bachelorette" alum's coaching staff in 2005, but he became good friends with the family even after graduating.

He was described as someone who is a "fierce competitor, tireless worker, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother."

Arlis was a previous contestant of "The Bachelorette's" 11th season. Even though he got eliminated in the third week, he became a fan favorite for his "bromance" with co-star JJ Lane.

Per People Magazine, the former wrestler was an architectural engineer. He had a degree in architecture, civil, and environmental engineering from the University of Illinois.

He later worked as a project manager at Lendlease. He also became a volunteer teacher for kids based in Chicago.

