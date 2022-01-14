René Angélil, Celine Dion's husband of five years, died in January of 2016. On the 6th anniversary of his passing, the 53-year-old pop artist paid tribute to him with a heartfelt Instagram message. She uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of René in a suit, giving a little thumbs up.

Celine wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband, who passed away at the age of 73, in which she revealed that she thought about him all the time. It appears like Celine used the identical wording on both of her Instagram photos, the other one though with a message of "I miss you" in French. After five years, the Canadian pop star reaffirmed that she is constantly thinking of her spouse the spouse whom she lost five years ago.

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there... I miss you," she wrote. The only difference between the two messages was the last line, which was "I miss you" written in French. After meeting very early in Celine's career when she was just a pre-teen, René and Celine reconnected when she was an adult and fell in love. They tied the knot in 1994, and they were together until his death in 2016. Together they had three children: René-Charles, 20, Nelson, and Eddy, both 11.

Celine Dion can be described as feeling nostalgic during the holidays, although it was apparent that she was trying to keep her spirits high. During the holiday season, Celine Dion gave her followers something to cheer about by posting a rare family photo on Instagram. The renowned singer has been challenging her Instagram followers with a variety of holiday-themed tasks.

Her first issue included a beautiful family photo of her with her three children, René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson. Her most recent issue featured an even cuter version of that portrait.

As the family took their seats in front of a massive Christmas tree, complete with a stuffed reindeer perched on its branches, they laughed and joked with each other as they relaxed.



Winter-themed sofas and an upbeat atmosphere around them, while their two dogs happily sat at their feet.

