Recently, new speculations have surfaced regarding Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's marriage situation.

One report is questioning if the couple is struggling with their work and home life balances as well as their careers have not been allowing them to spend time together with their three daughters, James, Betty, and Inez.

According to Life & Style via Suggest, the "Deadpool" star and his wife's old routine is "not working anymore." While the longtime couple previously took turns when it comes to working with their individual projects so the other could take care of their children, they have no time to spend together anymore.

Despite that, Reynolds then decided it was time for him to take time out from acting.

Couple's Relationship in Jeopardy

It was December 2021 when the 45-year-old actor announced on his Instagram that he was taking "a little sabbatical from movie-making," as well as saying, "I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time," the actor wrote.

"Not just because I'm performing, but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well."

Apparently, one insider spilled to the publisher, "Their nine-year marriage is in jeopardy. They've grown further and further apart." "[They] could lose everything. They're fighting for their marriage and are committed to spending more time together as a family," they even added.

Are They Ending Their Relationship?

It is no secret that Ryan Reynolds is really one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. In fact, IMDB knows that he has multiple projects "down the pipeline," as per Suggest, and it is only January. And after all, no reports from the couple could confirm the speculations as a piece of supporting evidence.



Recently, the two have been happily sharing support for each other. The singer sent Reynolds a surprise box of cupcakes with handwritten notes following his Peloton ad project. "To my mister, who always goes big or goes home," Lively wrote. "I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you."

The couple posed with the cupcake box for an adorable Instagram photo, captioned, "Yes the cupcakes were harmed in the taking of this photo."

