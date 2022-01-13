According to new legal documents, Nicki Minaj has been dropped from the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit filed against her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Jennifer Hough's lawyer, Tyron Blackburn, confirmed to People regarding the news, following his client's claims that she was allegedly a sexual assault victim of the couple.

"The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!" Blackburn said to the source. Meanwhile, the "Starships" hitmaker is planning to fight for the money she lost due to legal fees.

Based on the email obtained by the source from Minaj's lawyer, Judd Bernstein talked with Hough's lawyer, saying he was "pleased" Hough and Blackburn "came to their senses."



It read, "Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt."

Bernstein continued that it is only the beginning of his and his client's efforts to make them pay for the "disgraceful conduct" with "money" and "disciplinary sanctions."

READ ALSO: Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman Engagement a 'Last Gasp Effort' To Quell Relationship Crisis? [REPORT]

Behind The Lawsuit

Also, according to the publisher, in the lawsuit filed by Hough in August, she claimed that the married couple tried to threaten her into "recanting her accusation of rape," recalling what happened when she was a minor in 1994.

Petty then got convicted a year after the accusation for the first-degree attempted rape, leading him to be sentenced to 18 to 54 months. However, he spent four years in prison.

Apart from the sexual assault accusation, Hough also accused the "Super Bass" rapper and her husband of "intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleged sexual assault & battery," referencing the same incident.

The docs read, "As a direct result of the actions of Defendant Minaj and Defendant Petty, Plaintiff has been traumatized her entire life."

"Plaintiff has never felt safe since being raped by Defendant," it added. The lawsuit further claimed that Hough was offered $20,000 once after she was offered to signing a prepared statement that would decline the rape accusation.

The now-33-year-old star also proclaimed that Minaj contacted her to recant her story, received multiple harassing calls, and visits from people associated with the couple.

READ MORE: Devin Booker Exposed? Model Ava Louise Shares Bold DM From NBA Player Amid Relationship With Kendall Jenner