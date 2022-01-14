Jamie Lynn Spears essentially said in her new social media post that her world has long revolved around Britney Spears already and this should stop. She also said her new book is not about Britney at all, and reminded her older sister that she is also a "Spears."

Jamie Lynn Spears might want to end the chaos surrounding her relationship with her sister, but she released some statements that could probably made things worse.

She essentially reminded everyone that she too is a Spears and could not help that most of her life growing up would naturally involve Britney. This however, does not mean her book will center around Britney as if she is milking off her sister, as some critics and trolls were accusing her of doing.

She added that she now needs to speak up because her own family is suffering, especially her oldest. "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to," Jamie Lynn, 30, wrote in a long statement posted on her Instagram.

"I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister," she added.

With a heartfelt hope for harmony between them, she closed her message by wishing the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer, 40, well.

She emphasized that she does not want any more drama but would rather see everyone, including herself heal.

"There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same," the "Zoey 101" alum wrote. "No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

It has become "exhausting when conversations, and texts [they] have in private don't match what [Britney] post[s] on social media," Jamie Lynn wrote in her post, noting that she didn't want to "diminish" what Britney has been through, including fighting and ultimately winning her conservatorship case in November 2021.

