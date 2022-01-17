There has been speculation surrounding Brad Pitt believing that he hasn't been able to take care of himself amid his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

One report believes that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has been letting himself go, despite being known once as Hollywood's heartthrob after dating multiple A-list stars in the industry.

Apparently, according to Globe via Suggest, Pitt is "down in the dumps" amid his never-ending battle with Jolie. An insider said, "He can still turn on the style and scrub himself up when he needs to, but in his downtime, Brad seems to take pride in being grungy and foul."

Sloppy Pitt in the Making?

The source continued to describe the "Troy" actor to be someone who wears the "same baggy pants and shirt for weeks on end without washing them." Apart from that, they also claimed that the actor no longer grooms himself, "and even ditches deodorant!"

For his downtime, he was said to be found frequently in "seedy clubs or locking himself in his art studio," drowning himself in coffee, cigarettes, and junk food. "When Brad lost 50/50 custody, he started to let himself go appearance-wise even more than usual," the informant added.



The article also pointed out that the 58-year-old had a rough time in court during his custody battle as Jolie successfully disqualified a judge following the California appeals court's decisions, revealing the justice's business ties to Pitt's lawyers.

Are The Rumors True?

"Now Brad's going to have to start the legal process all over again," the source added. "You really can't blame the guy for feeling bad, but people wish he would pay more attention to his hygiene because it's atrocious."

As of writing, no reports can further confirm if all the speculations were true. And as per Suggest, analyzing Pitt's fashion sense doesn't mean he has "let himself go."

Apart from that, the actor has numerous projects coming up for the next year, and it is highly likely for him to spend time at clubs or smoke alone at his studio.

According to Cinema Blend, Pitt will be appearing in "Bullet Train," which is now in post-production, and "Babylon," set to be released during Christmas in 2022. "The Lost City of D" is also a part of the list he will appear, too.

