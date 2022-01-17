Is Queen Elizabeth II ready for another year of annus horribilis in 2022?

According to a royal expert, the monarch may not be able to take much more sadness from some of her kin.

Robert Jobson recently asked "how much more" Queen Elizabeth II can bear and advised Prince Andrew and Prince Harry to "take a close look at themselves."

The two princes were also accused by the royal author of "destroying" the kingdom from inside.

Jobson wrote, "Seriously, how much more is The Queen, 96, next month supposed to endure?"

"Her Majesty has reigned for nearly 70 years and she is watching the reputation of the institution she has served destroyed from within."

What Did Prince Andrew Do?

A US judge has declined to dismiss a civil action filed against Prince Andrew, 61, for sexual assault.

In the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre in New York, the Duke of York is anticipated to defend himself.

The prince's royal patronages and military titles were recently revoked.

Buckingham Palace published a brief statement on Thursday announcing the decision to remove the honors, saying, "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen."

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Some of the titles Prince Andrew will lose include Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps, Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth's Own), Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment, Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Royal Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, and Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, per the BBC.

What Did Prince Harry Do?

In the meanwhile, Prince Harry is said to be releasing a tell-all memoir that might reveal secrets and make explosive assertions about the royal family.

The book is already causing the Queen a lot of distress, according to royal analyst Katie Nicholl.

She told Closer magazine, "The book will no doubt be full of more intimate and shocking revelations - Harry wouldn't have got a multi-million-pound advance without promising some juicy details."

She further claimed, "There'll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!"

