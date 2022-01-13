The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II is a much-anticipated event in the United Kingdom to commemorate her decades as monarch.

Her Majesty will be celebrating her 70th year of service to the United Kingdom. Throughout the year, a number of activities and projects will take place, culminating in a four-day vacation weekend from June 2 to 5.

However, according to a legal expert, the Queen's most significant milestone will not be the most talked-about event during the aforementioned dates. People will, however, be talking about her son, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York's legal matter might cast a pall over the entire event.

Lawyer Mark Stephens told GB News, "Prince Andrew was already reputationally toast before today but judge Lewis Kaplan has now logged a judicial bomb into the heart of the Royal Family because he essentially said, 'I am not having anymore of these technical legal arguments, you may be entitled to make them in law, this is going to trial."

After a court rejected his request for Virginia Giuffre's case to be dismissed, the Duke of York will face a civil judicial trial.

Giuffre stated that Prince Andrew had sexual contact with her when she was still a minor, and that he had done so on other occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, on the other hand, has consistently denied her claims.

Stephen further said, "And it will go to trial by the end of this year which means it will eventually going to eclipse the whole of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

The trial date will have to be agreed upon by Giuffre and Prince Andrew's lawyer, but it is anticipated to take place in the second half of the year unless the parties reach an agreement.

Prince Andrew's Way Out

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, there is a method for Prince Andrew to avoid further tarnishing the royal family brand.

The Duke of York may opt for a cash settlement rather than appearing in front of a jury.

Jobson expressed, "I think the best thing for Prince Andrew to do is to settle, that way the Queen can look forward to the 70th year on the throne that she can actually enjoy."

The expert also believes that moving on with the trial is in no one's best interests since it would simply put him in more problems.

"Simply to avoid further damage to his reputation."

