After a terrible year in 2021, Queen Elizabeth II will have a year to remember.

Her loving husband, Prince Philip, died last year, her "favorite" son Prince Andrew was involved in a scandal, and her grandson Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle made damning charges about the monarchy.

Her Majesty, on the other hand, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the reign.

The 95-year-old king is the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The festivities, however, will be marred by some drama that is due to unravel.

Apart from being a busy year for the royals, 2022 is expected to be a watershed moment for Prince Harry, who is expected to write his candid biography this year.

When it was disclosed that he would be writing a book, it reportedly caused a "tsunami of anxiety" among his family on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Duke of Sussex's book has yet to be given a publishing date, and it is unclear exactly what will be revealed in it.

However, there are already rumors that he would discuss his relationship with Prince Charles and his older brother, Prince William, as well as how he left the royal family.

He may even call Prince Harry a "royal racist" after he and his wife claimed that the royal family had "conversations" about how dark their son's complexion was before he was born.

READ ALSO: Prince William, Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Cambridges Accepted Cruel Fate -- 'It's Broken'

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could make more bombshell claims to hype the book's release.

She told Closer magazine, "The book will no doubt be full of more intimate and shocking revelations - Harry wouldn't have got a multi-million-pound advance without promising some juicy details."

"And in the build-up to that, I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a carefully thought-out publicity drive, which will see them drip-feed teasers in the months building up to the release. There'll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!"

The royal expert further said how the Queen must be feeling about the entire thing.

"I'm sure the Queen has a lot of anxiety over that and the royals will be braced for more bombshells."

Prince Harry's memoir is the first part of a multi-book deal he and Meghan Markle signed with Penguin Random House last year.

He promised that the book would detail the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."

READ MORE: Prince Harry To Replace James Corden On 'The Late Late Show'? The Truth!