Princess Martha Louise of Norway is still grieving for her loss almost three years after her husband died of suicide. Now, she's letting supporters know how hard her life became after the death of Ari Behn.

Speaking to the Zoom O'Clock podcast, the Norwegian royal opened up about her mental health and what her family is doing to cope up with the situation.

The royal said she fell into a "pit of depression" after Behn died.

Looking back on how her family took all the situation after the incident, King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter said she thinks it's essential that "whatever we go through as human beings... sorrow is something we all have to meet at a certain point in life. (via Express UK)

However, she's sad that her children faced such horrendous incidents at a very young age.

"You can get stuck in that sorrow and you can go into a pit of depression, which I did, and you can get out of it as well," she added.

Aside from her, her eldest daughter, Maud Angelica, is also doing well in coping with the situation as the Princess revealed that she delved into the world of art and illustrated a book about grief titled "Threads of Fears."

Princess Martha Louise described the illustrated book as a "positive thing" for her child to share with the public.

What Happened to Ari Behn?

Ari Behn, Princess Martha Louise's ex, has passed away at the age of 47 on Christmas day of 2019.

The Scandinavian writer was with the royal for 14 years. They got divorced in 2017, but they have three children together.

Behn became controversial in the past after he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him under the table during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.

The writer did not press charges against the actor.

The recent interview was not the first time Princess Martha Louise spoke about the death of her ex, as she previously took to her Instagram account to share a photo on the day of his funeral on January 3, 2020.

"We are in deep sorrow and pain all together. An invisible illness took you more and more, because that's when the mental health fails," she wrote in the post.

