Showtime's hit show Yellowjackets has been a fan favorite this streaming season, but the show is not without its controversy.

The series star Melanie Lynskey has taken the producer's take recently for their comments about her appearance as Shauna, a stay-at-home mom, and how their idea of what normal women should look like, spurring Lynskey's fellow castmates to take a stand in her defense.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lynsky brought to light the blatantly insensitive notes those behind the scenes gave the 41-year-old actress about what she should aspire to in terms of her weight.

They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this.

Offended by their objectifying comments, Lynsky continues,

I'm just like, 'Wow, really? That's where people's heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'

What makes the objectification so disturbing is the fact that she was playing the character as a "real woman,"

It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, 'I wish I looked a bit better.' I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one.' That representation is important.

Enter co-stars, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci, who were quick to defend their fellow actress, so much so that Lewis penned a letter to producers to discuss the issue. The story, which was covered by Entertainment Weekly, received no further comment from either Showtime or Lynskey.

Yellowjackets can be seen in full on Showtime.