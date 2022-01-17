Just directly outside the Queen's Scottish house, vandals scrawled "paedo home" on a wall in spray paint. Noboy can misconstrue the fact that the message is meant for the royal to read, given Prince Andrew's present case. Even though Prince Andrew's titles have been removed so that he'll be deemed a private citizen handling his legal woes, nobody can categorically deny that he is still Queen Elizabeth's son.

Still, doing this to the monarch is unpalatable to many. An investigation has been launched after graffiti was painted on the brickwork of the ancient structure.

Two defamatory statements were spray painted on the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh's outside walls early one morning yesterday. 'paedo home' is painted in enormous white letters on a wall, and another showed the words "burn Tory scum."

This comes just a few days after a US judge determined that Virginia Giuffre, who says that Prince Andrew molested her when she was 17, is likely to pursue legal action against him in the US.

Despite Prince Andrew's vehement denial, the rumors persist. Rory Richmond, a law student from Glasgow, posted a photo on Twitter yesterday of the graffiti aimed at the Conservatives and sparked outrage.

He wrote, "This was photographed at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh earlier today." He added, "We must condemn and confront the mindless acts of vandalism and hatred." Since then, the post has already garnered hundreds of likes and many comments, expressing disgust.

The tweet however, has been deleted as of now.

@RolandButter12 wrote, "Civic and Joyous Scottish Nationalism writ large." Another commented, "appalling vandalism." Some claimed that the vandals are certainly uneducated trolls who need to grow up.

The vandals should note that by removing Prince Andrew's titles, the Queen has certainly "punished" the royal as much as she could.

In a recent report, Prince Andrew is said to be already massively worried that without his titles, he would lose his financial capacity soon enough as well.

According to Page Six, his court struggle against Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre might leave the prince "totally destitute" if he is deprived of his military titles and royal patronages.

The Daily Mail said that the Duke of York is concerned that his legal fees in a sex-assault case against Giuffre might leave him bankrupt.

"Until very recently it appears the absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him," a source told the outlet. "Now the bills are mounting up and the possibility of a settlement, or even worse a judgment against him, is being widely discussed; he fears complete

