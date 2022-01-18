Rumors believe that "The Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson is going through a hard time battling for her Montana ranch following her latest divorce updates with Brandon Blackstock.

One report from Star claims that the singer is struggling to convince her estranged husband to leave, despite the "Kelly Clarkson Show" host being the owner of what was once a shared residence.

Last month, December 2021, Clarkson lost the bid to evict the 45-year-old businessman from the ranch. And as a result, she is trying to stand up from the setback with their divorce battle.

Angry Clarkson?

An insider told the mentioned source, "She can't believe the judge would do this after she was officially awarded the property in a previous court decision." They added that the "American Idol" winner is "angry."

Apart from that, the article also noted Clarkson's request to sell the property was denied since the thousand dollar cost to maintain it every month became a "financial burden." This has made the judge order Blackstock, who has already received $200,000 per month in spousal support, to pay for the said expenses.



The informant further noted that making Blackstock as the payer would not make him leave the ranch. "She feels like it's retaliation. Kelly just wants some peace in her life," they added.

Are These True?

These claims were then investigated by Suggest, claiming that the eviction rumor initially came from an Us Weekly report, which makes the words unclear if they are true and that there came from unnamed sources.

As of now, they also said that it could be "possible that it's true," however, there is no way to make sure that it is indeed a fact. Also, no reports directly from the ex-couple have revealed their opinions following their situation at the Montana ranch.

The source also found the situation "a bit skeptical" after a judge denied Clarkson's petition to sell the property in October.

And since the judge refused her request that she couldn't force Blackstock to leave, "Clarkson was, in essence, denied an eviction bid," as per souce. This makes the original report possibly cite the October ruling but focused on the eviction aspect, leaving out the "Piece by Piece" singer's intention to sell it.

